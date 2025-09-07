Pittman secured six of eight targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 33-8 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pittman led the Colts in receiving yards while checking in second to rookie tight end Tyler Warren in both receptions and targets. The veteran receiver looked to be consistently on the same page with new quarterback Daniel Jones, with the duo connecting for gains of 14 and 27 yards in the first two possessions, the latter going for a touchdown. Pittman should have a chance to serve as one of Jones' top targets again when the Colts face off with a talented Broncos defense at home in a Week 2 matchup next Sunday.