Pittman (knee) participated in Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman experienced some knee soreness during the final day of Indianapolis' voluntary OTAs last month, but he's good to go for training camp and set to reprise his key role in wideout corps that also returns Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell. One major question that remains to be settled, however, is which QB they'll be catching passes from in Week 1, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones currently competing for the starting job.