Pittman recorded six receptions on nine targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Titans.

Coming off of a 16-target performance, Pittman remained heavily involved in the Colts' offense but was outshined by Parris Campbell. He was also held under 60 yards for the third time in six games this season, as only two of his catches went for double-digit yards. Pittman has become very reliant on volume, as his two 100-yard games came on games when he had 13 and 16 targets, respectively. That may say more about the Colts' offense than Pittman, but it still isn't particularly positive for his outlook moving forward.