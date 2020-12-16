Pittman caught two of five targets for 42 yards, adding a three-yard rush during Sunday's 44-27 win against the Raiders.

The rookie posted two receptions of 19-plus yards during Week 14, however, he continues to endure a down stretch of fantasy production. Pittman racked up 14 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown between Weeks 9 and 11, but he's now been held under 50 receiving yards with no touchdowns over each of his past three outings. Workload remains consistent for the USC product, as he's attracted five-plus targets in five of his past six contests heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Texans.