Pittman (back) practiced fully Thursday.

After missing his first game of the season this past Sunday against the Bills due to a back injury he's been managing as well as a finger issue, Pittman was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. With Pittman able to maintain that level of participation in Thursday's session, he's poised to return to action this weekend against the Jets after having evidently benefited from being held out of Week 10 action. Barring any in-game setbacks, Pittman should step back into a key role in the Colts' wideout corps, but with Anthony Richardson back as the team's starting QB, it's possible that Indianapolis' offense may tilt toward the running game versus New York.