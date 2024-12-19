Pittman (back) practiced fully Thursday.

Pittman didn't practice Wednesday as he continues to manage a back issue, but the wideout's full participation a day later sets the stage for him to be available to face the Titans on Sunday. Since missing the Colts' Week 10 loss to the Bills, Pittman has averaged 7.8 targets over the team's subsequent four contests and is coming off a six-catch, 58-yard effort in a Week 15 defeat against the Broncos, in which he logged nine targets.