Pittman (concussion) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, Pittman still needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. However, Pittman looks to be trending toward playing this weekend, especially after he was cleared to take contact in Thursday's practice, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.
