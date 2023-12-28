Pittman (concussion/shoulder) was spotted taking part in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his continued presence on the field a day later bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders. According to Boyd, Pittman wasn't sporting a non-contact jersey Thursday, suggesting that he's taken another step forward in the five-step concussion protocol. The Colts will release their second Week 17 injury report later Thursday, when the extent of Pittman's practice participation will be known.