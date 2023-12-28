Pittman (concussion/shoulder) participated in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his continued presence on the field a day later bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, especially given that Boyd notes that the wideout wasn't sporting a non-contact jersey. The Colts' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal Pittman's official participation level in Thursday's session.