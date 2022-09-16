Pittman (quad) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and now the Colts' top wideout will approach Sunday's contest with a questionable designation. Fortunately for those considering Pittman (who racked up nine catches on 13 targets in the team's season opener) in Week 2 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow WR Alec Pierce (concussion) has been ruled out for the contest, which figures to lead to added snaps for Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan behind Pittman (if active) and Parris Campbell.