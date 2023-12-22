Pittman (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after logging a limited practice Friday.
Per Raven Moore of the Colts' official site, Pittman cleared the NFL's concussion concussion protocol Friday, but the team's top wide receiver is still dealing with a shoulder issue ahead of Week 16 action, so his status will need to be verified ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Pittman ends up limited or out this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities would be available for Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and D.J. Montgomery.
