Pittman recorded three receptions on six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Pittman tied for the team lead with six targets, though that was down considerably from his marks of 13 and nine in his other two games this season. The Titans also kept Pittman limited to short areas of the field, as his longest reception went for only 14 yards. Until the Colts get the run game going or a supporting pass catcher emerges, opposing defenses may be able to focus all of their attention on Pittman. He's still capable of providing big performances, but the state of the Colts' offense could lead to inconsistency in his results.