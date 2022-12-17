Pittman caught 10 of 14 targets for 60 yards and rushed twice for 30 yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Pittman caught a lucky break in the second quarter, as the officials ruled that his forward progress was stopped at the end of a short catch, negating what would have been a fumble returned for a touchdown by the Vikings defense. He was the only Colts player to record more than two catches in a game that saw the team build up a 33-0 halftime lead, only to watch it slip away in the second half. Pittman remained the featured option through the air in overtime, contributing 24 yards on three catches, but the Colts ultimately punted on their only drive of OT before the Vikings won it with a field goal. Another boatload of short targets likely awaits Pittman in Week 16 against the Chargers.