Pittman recorded two receptions on three targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 27-24 preseason loss to the Bills.

Pittman got some run early in the game, likely in an effort to help him develop rapport with new quarterback Matt Ryan. His first reception came on a short throw over the middle of the field, though Pittman was able to turn up field for a 17-yard gain. Per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Pittman was also used out of the slot, a role he is expected to fill regularly in meaningful games this season. Pittman enters the campaign as the Colts' top pass catcher.