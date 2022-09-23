Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Pittman (quadriceps) is "ready to go" ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman was unable to play Week 2 due to a quadriceps injury, but after managing limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday this week, he's been cleared to return to action. He'll thus serve as the Colts' top receiving option for quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday, looking to build on a 9-121-1 line on 13 targets from the season opener.