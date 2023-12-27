Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday that Pittman (concussion/shoulder) remains in concussion protocol, George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana reports.

Steichen added that Pittman's "progressing well," but the coach had similar sentiments heading into the Colts' previous game before Pittman's symptoms resurfaced Saturday and forced him to sit out the 29-10 Week 16 loss to the Falcons. Pittman will have to clear concussion protocol to have a chance to play Sunday against the Raiders in a pivotal game for the 8-7 Colts' playoff hopes.