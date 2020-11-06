Pittman was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Pittman sat out Thursday's walk-through practice after being deemed to have been in close contact with the team staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, but he's now been cleared to resume working alongside teammates. He's set to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday.
