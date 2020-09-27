Pittman, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, was later able to return to the contest, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Good news for the Colts, who can ill-afford to lose another wideout, with Parris Campbell currently on IR with a knee injury.
