Pittman (quadriceps) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
The wideout reportedly looked good during the open portion of practice, with Zak Keefer of The Athletic noting that Pittman is on track to return for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The Colts played without both Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) in a 24-0 loss to the Jaguars in Week 2, but QB Matt Ryan could have his full complement of pass catchers for the Week 3 matchup with Kansas City (Pierce was a full participant Wednesday).