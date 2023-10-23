Pittman recorded two receptions on five targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns.

Pittman had limited involvement in the offense, as he matched his season-low in targets. He was held to only eight yards through 54 minutes of the contest, though he found a seam in the middle of the Cleveland secondary and broke a few tackles to record a 75-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter. Pittman entered the game with double-digit targets in four of six games, though the emergence of Josh Downs could make his volume a bit more volatile moving forward.