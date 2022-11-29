Pittman caught seven of 11 targets for 61 yards in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Pittman's 16 receiving yards in the first half were enough for the team lead, as Matt Ryan mustered just 36 passing yards en route to a 16-3 deficit. Ryan locked onto rookie tight end Jelani Woods (eight catches for 98 yards) for most of the second half but turned back to Pittman for the go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter. It was Pittman's first touchdown since Week 1. After the Steelers went back up 24-17, Pittman jump-started the Colts' last gasp drive late in the fourth with a 28-yard catch, then picked up just enough to move the chains on 4th and three before the drive petered out on the next set of downs. He'll face Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys in Week 13.