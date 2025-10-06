Pittman brought in five of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The veteran receiver finished second on the Colts in receptions during the lopsided victory, and although he averaged only 7.8 yards per catch, he rounded out his production nicely with a four-yard scoring grab late in the first half. Pittman has at least five receptions in four of the first five contests of the season, and although he continues to be used primarily in a short-area role, he's already recorded four touchdown catches, one more than he tallied across 16 regular-season games in 2024. Pittman will look to continue adding to that tally in a Week 6 home matchup against the Cardinals.