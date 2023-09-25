Pittman recorded nine catches on 11 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens.

Pittman led the team in receptions and yards, while also drawing double-digit targets for the third consecutive game to begin the season. His stat line was modest given the volume, though he still accounted for long gains of 34 and 13 yards. As his stat lines have indicated to this point, Pittman doesn't have the highest upside, but he has a locked-in role in the Colts' offense and is particularly trustworthy in PPR-scoring formats.