Colts' Michael Pittman: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (glute) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons in Berlin.
A glute injury sidelined Pittman at Wednesday's session, but he was a full participant Thursday and then listed as full on Friday's estimated practice report, paving the way for him to continue serving as the Colts' No. 1 wide receiver. He'll look to take advantage of an Atlanta defense that has conceded the 16th-most YPT (7.8) in the NFL to opposing WRs this season.
