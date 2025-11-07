Pittman (glute) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons in Berlin.

A glute injury sidelined Pittman at Wednesday's session, but he was a full participant Thursday and then listed as full on Friday's estimated practice report, paving the way for him to continue serving as the Colts' No. 1 wide receiver. He'll look to take advantage of an Atlanta defense that has conceded the 16th-most YPT (7.8) in the NFL to opposing WRs this season.