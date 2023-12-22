Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Pittman has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will be available Sunday against the Falcons, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Pittman worked fully Thursday. Now that he's gained clearance to face Atlanta, Pittman is in line to continue to lead the Colts' WR corps in Week 16, a role in which the 2020 second-rounder has produced a fantasy-friendly 99/1,062/4 receiving line on 143 targets through 14 games to date this season.