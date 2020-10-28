Pittman (lower leg) will return to practice Wednesday.

With Pittman now in the designated to return from IR category, the Colts now have a 21-day window to decide whether to return the wideout to their active roster or revert him to IR for the remainder of the season. Unless Pittman suffers a setback, however, it's safe to assume that he's in the team's plans, with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni indicating that he's eager to welcome Pittman back to the team's pass-catching mix. "Michael is big and physical, but he has almost like little-man feet, like where he is able to get in and out of breaks like a guy who is 5-foot-10" Sirianni noted of the 2020 second rounder, who's listed by Indy as 6-foot-4, 223 pounds."That's a very good ability to have because he can win with both his quickness and his strength and size." Prior to his injury, Pittman hauled in nine of his 12 targets for 73 yards in three games.