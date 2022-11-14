Pittman caught seven of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

With Matt Ryan back under center instead of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts' passing game showed a little more life and Pittman caught at least seven passes for the fifth time in nine games. The third-year wideout is on pace to reach 100 receptions for the first time as well as deliver his second straight 1,000-yard campaign, but he faces a tough test in Week 11 against the Eagles' star-studded secondary.