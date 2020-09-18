Pittman had an "incident" with his toe in Thursday's practice and the Colts will use the remaining time before Sunday's game against Minnesota to evaluate his status, per coach Frank Reich, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It sounds like Pittman will be a game-time decision after injuring his toe in practice Thursday. With Zach Pascal (ankle) practicing on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice entirely, the Colts are banged up at wide receiver behind top two options T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. Should one or both of Pittman or Pascal sit out Sunday, special teams contributor Ashton Dulin could get a chance to play some offense.