Pittman first hurt his groin in practice Tuesday, though he was able to resume participation Thursday. However, the star wideout was held out again Saturday and Sunday, so it appears he's not fully past the injury yet. The Colts likely want to make sure Pittman is fully in the clear before he resumes practice given that the team is still in the early stages of training camp.