Coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Pittman underwent surgery to address a lower leg injury that the wideout suffered Sunday against the Jets, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Per Reich, Pittman was diagnosed with compartment leg syndrome, and the team's medical staff determined that the best course of action for the 2020 second-rounder was for him to undergo surgery to relieve the resulting pressure in his leg. As a result, Pittman is in line to miss several weeks of action, and in his absence there should be added pass-catching opportunities for players like Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and Dezmon Patmon.