Pittman secured all three targets for 29 yards in the Colts' 27-10 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The Colts' top target got a solid amount of opportunity to work with new quarterback Matt Ryan, recording catches on Indianapolis' first and third possessions. Pittman's last two catches came on back-to-back plays in the latter drive, the second going for 17 yards down to Tampa Bay's one-yard line to set up a short Deon Jackson rushing touchdown. Pittman should be primed for a hefty workload all season beginning with a Week 1 road divisional showdown against the Texans on Sept. 11.