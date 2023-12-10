Pittman brought in eight of 11 targets for 95 yards in the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Pittman put together a signature performance that saw him once again serve as the busiest pass catcher on the Colts. The fourth-year pro led the team across the board in three major receiving categories, and he's now posted at least eight receptions in six straight games. Pittman will head into a Week 15 Saturday afternoon matchup against the Steelers just five receptions away from his first 100-reception campaign, as well as only 16 yards short of his second 1,000-yard season.