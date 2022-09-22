Pittman (quadriceps) remained limited at practice Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Both Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion/full practice) missed this past Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars, but the duo could be available this weekend against the Chiefs. While Pittman declined to comment on his quad injury Thursday, back-to-back limited practice sessions on his part are encouraging. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Indy's top wideout approaches Week 3 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to return to action.