Pittman (quadriceps) secured eight of nine targets for 72 yards in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Pittman put together team-leading totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets in a successful return from a one-game absence. The second-year wideout has unsurprisingly been heavily involved in the two games he's played thus far, furnishing a 17-193-1 line on 22 targets in that sample. He'll project for another hefty workload when the Colts tangle with the Titans in a Week 4 home matchup against the division-rival Titans.