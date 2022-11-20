Pittman caught six passes for 75 yards on seven targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Pittman did a good job in a tough matchup, providing almost automatic returns despite facing difficult coverage from Philadelphia's standout boundary corners. Pittman is almost always a central piece of the Indianapolis game plan, and the same should prove true against Pittsburgh in Week 12.
