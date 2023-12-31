Pittman (concussion/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Pittman -- who cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday -- logged full practices both Thursday and Friday but was still listed as questionable by the Colts ahead of Sunday's contest. With his active status confirmed, the team's top pass catcher is poised to reclaim his key role in the Indianapolis offense. In the 14 games he's suited up for this season, Pittman has racked up a fantasy-friendly 99 catches on 143 targets for 1,062 yards and four TDs.