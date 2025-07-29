default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pittman sustained a groin injury during Tuesday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

For now, consider Pittman day-to-day as the Colts' Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Ravens approaches. When available, Pittman is on track to maintain a steady stream of passing targets in a Colts WR corps that also features Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

More News