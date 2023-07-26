Pittman (hip) handled first-team reps during Wednesday's first practice of training camp, Jake Arthur of SI.com reports.

It's been reported that the Colts intend to ease Pittman, who missed time during spring work due to a hip injury, back into action, but he was able to get some team work in on the first day of camp. The 2020 second-round pick has said he feels 100 percent healthy, so it looks like there's zero concern about his status for Week 1 even if Indianapolis does opt to ramp up his workload. Being available for all of training camp will be key for Pittman as he works to build chemistry with new quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson.