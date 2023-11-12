Pittman recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

As the score indicates, neither offense had much success getting the ball into the end zone, but Pittman still had a productive day. He accounted for two of the Colts' seven longest plays from scrimmage with receptions of 14 and 13 yards, helping him to his highest yardage total since Week 6. Pittman now has eight catches in three consecutive games and should remain Gardner Minshew's top target coming out of their Week 11 bye.