Pittman recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars.

Pittman had been on the wrong end of the target distribution among Colts' pass catchers in recent weeks, but he rebounded to lead the team in opportunity in Week 14. He was targeted primarily in short areas of the field by Riley Leonard, leading to a modest yardage total, though he did manage a long 24-yard catch shortly after halftime. Pittman nearly had an even bigger day, as he appeared to have a 16-yard touchdown that was ultimately nullified by a borderline pass interference call. While this was an encouraging performance, Pittman could struggle down the stretch with Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the rest of the year.