Pittman caught two of his team-high five targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

Pittman accounted for five of the 16 targets from Anthony Richardson, who completed only six of 17 passes for 78 yards. The rookie may do wonders for a rushing game that appears highly unlikely to have RB Jonathan Taylor, but Richardson doesn't figure to do much for Pittman's production. The good news is that he's locked in as the top option in the passing game ahead of a Week 1 matchup with Jacksonville, and there's potential for better stats as Richardson develops or if he really hones in on Pittman as his go-to guy.