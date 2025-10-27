Pittman hauled in eight of nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Pittman finished Sunday's decisive victory leading his club across the board in targets, receptions and receiving yards. The Colts' top wideout also cashed in his sixth touchdown of the season, matching his previous career high from 2021 in nine fewer games. Pittman will carry a healthy 43-446-6 receiving line into next Sunday's road tilt against the Steelers.