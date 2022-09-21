Pittman (quadriceps) is scheduled to practice Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Pittman's return to practice is a notable step in the right direction, even if he only ends up handling limited reps. The No. 1 wideout's status is crucial for Indianapolis' matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, as Matt Ryan and the offense were unable to score a single point without Pittman versus Jacksonville in Week 2. Coach Frank Reich previously expressed optimism that Pittman's quad injury might only result in one absence.
