Colts' Michael Pittman: Tops 100 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers.
The Colts faced a multi-score deficit for nearly the entire second half, forcing them to a pass-heavy offense. That benefited Pittman, who saw a season-high 12 targets and converted that into both his highest receptions and yardage totals of the campaign. Much of Pittman's production came in garbage time in the fourth quarter -- 65 of his 115 yards came in the last 12 minutes of game time -- but he took advantage of his opportunity in a mostly underwhelming offensive performance for the Colts.
