Pittman secured three of five targets for 30 yards in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed once for no gain and recovered a fumble.

Pittman was able to finish a solid third season by recording a touchdown grab for a second consecutive game on a one-yard catch late in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Colts. Pittman finished a campaign that was marred by a revolving door of mostly pedestrian quarterback play for the Colts just one reception short of 100, but he did cross the 900-yard threshold and also tallied four touchdowns. The 2020 second-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and given his impressive body of work over the first three years of his career, it remains to be seen if he and the club talk contract extension this offseason.