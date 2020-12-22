Pittman caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Pittman finished third among wide receivers in targets and receiving yards, as Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton both garnered six targets and recorded more than 70 yards. The rookie out of Arizona State is in a bit of a cold spell, as he has caught more than two passes just once over the past four games, failing to surpass 50 receiving yards or score a touchdown in any of those outings.