Pittman (toe) isn't expected to play Sunday against Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Frank Reich previously said the rookie second-round pick would be a game-time decision, but he apparently hasn't progressed well since Friday's practice. Pittman is officially questionable for Sunday's contest but isn't likely to be available.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Officially questionable for Week 2•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Shaping up to be game-time call•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Limited by toe injury•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Two receptions in NFL debut•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Listed as No. 4 receiver•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Uneven scrimmage performance•