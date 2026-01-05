Pittman caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans.

Pittman was limited to two catches for the second straight week, and he finished with fewer than 40 receiving yards for the fourth game in a row to end the season. The wide receiver was able to reel in 80 of 111 targets for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests, but he ended the year having gone without a score in the final six contests. With Alec Pierce set to enter the offseason as a free agent, Pittman may enter next season as the Colts' undisputed No. 1 wideout.