Pittman brought in two of three targets for 19 yards in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Pittman's final line was certainly disappointing, but the blame can hardly be blamed at the feet of the talented wideout considering Anthony Richardson threw only 11 times on the afternoon. Pittman's catch and yardage totals were his lowest since Week 9, while his target tally was a new season-low figure. Pittman could have a solid chance of boosting his numbers at least slightly in a favorable Week 17 road battle against the inconsistent Giants defense.