Pittman brought in two of three targets for 20 yards in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Pittman's output was below his usual standards, as all three components of his receiving line were season-low figures. The veteran wideout's lackluster afternoon coincided with the return of Alec Pierce from a two-game absence due to a concussion, although the two receivers have very different skill sets and roles within the offense. Given his numbers were essentially outliers, Pittman should have a good chance to bounce back to some degree during a Week 7 road showdown against the Chargers next Sunday.